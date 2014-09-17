شرح اللجوء إلى كندا ولجميع الديانات عبر الكفالة الكنسية .. نسبة القبول فيه عالية

كثرت الاسئلة مؤخرا عن نوع اللجوء المناسب للعرب وخاصة السوريين منهم . وسوف نتحدث اليوم عن نوع من اللجوء يسمي مجازا بالكفالة الكنسية.

وفي الواقع يدخل هذا النوع تحت نوع أكبر من اللجوء وهو اللجوء بمساعدة منظمات كندية. وبالتالي لا يشترط في طالب اللجوء ان يكون مسيحي الديانة فالكنيسة تقوم بذلك علي سبيل العمل الخيري ولاسباب انسانية فقط.

فكرة الكفالة الكنسية تقوم علي تعهد كنيسة في كندا باستقدام اللاجئ ورعاية شؤونه خلال السنة الاولي لوصوله. ولكي تتعهد الكنيسة بذلك يجب ان يقدم لها اللاجئ طلبا بذلك، و لا يستطيع تقديمه مباشرة بل يجب ان يوجد شخص كندي او مقيم دائم في كندا يمثله لتقديم طلب اللجوء الى كندا عن طريق الكنيسة.

ويقوم هذا الشخص أيضا بايداع مبلغ كافي في حساب الكنيسة للانفاق علي اللاجئ لمدة عام. وبعد ان يصل اللاجئ الي كندا تقوم الكنيسة بصرف دفعات شهرية من هذا المبلغ الي اللاجئ الى كندا علي مدي 12 شهرا لضمان عدم التقدم بطلب اعانة من الدولة الكندية في هذه الفترة. وبعد انتهاء العام يفترض باللاجئ ان يكون قد نظم أوضاعه المالية أي انه قد وجد عملا أو أي مصدر دخل. فاذا لم يجد يحق له تقديم طلب للمعونة من الدولة.

ويجب ان يكون اللاجئ الذي يستفيد من الكفالة الكنسية خارج بلده الاصلي وقت تقديم اللجوء, اي أنه لا يستطيع القدوم من وطنه مباشرة الي كندا, وتعطي الاولوية لمن حصل علي شهادة الحماية من الامم المتحدة.

ومايميز هذا النوع من الهجرة الى كندا ان نسبة القبول في طلبات اللجوء فيه عالية، و الرفض يتم غالبا لاسباب أمنية كأن يكون اللاجئ متورطا في نشاط اجرامي وهو أمر نادر الحدوث. ويستغرق نظر الطلب عادة مدة تتراوح من عدة شهور الي سنة، وبذلك هو أسرع من لجوء الكفالة الخماسية وأسرع من بعض أنواع الهجرة الى كندا.

وبالنسبة للمبلغ الذي يودعه ممثل اللاجئ في كندا فيختلف علي حسب عدد أفراد الاسرة والمقاطعة ولكنها تترواح بين القيم التالية:

* فرد واحد: 9000 الي 11000 دولار

* فردان: 15500 الي 18500 دولار

* 3 أفراد: 17700 الي 23000 دولار

* 4 أفراد: 20000 الي 26000 دولار

ولا يحق لأي كنيسة كفالة اللاجئ بل أن هناك كنائس محددة مرخص لها بذلك:

